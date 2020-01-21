Henderson County Schools Superintendent Announces Retirement

Henderson County School Superintendent Marganna Stanley announced her plan for retirement Tuesday night at the Board of Education meeting.

Stanley has served as the Superintendent of Henderson County Schools for the past six years.

Stanley, a graduate of Henderson County High School, began her professional career in 1990 at Cairo Elementary teaching 5th grade.

After earning her Master’s Degree from Indiana State University, she moved to the Henderson County Schools Central Office as a Student Assistance Coordinator and within four years was elevated to Director of Student Programs and completed her Rank I certification for Elementary Principal, Director of Pupil Personnel, Instructional Supervision – Level II, and School Superintendent through Western Kentucky University.

In 2005, she accepted the appointment of Principal at Chandler Elementary School and then in 2008 she was selected as the Assistant Superintendent of Administration for Henderson County Schools.

Her 30-year commitment to the Henderson County Schools has reached and influenced many students and staff to high levels of success.

Kentucky Association of School Administrators recently recognized Superintendent Marganna Stanley as a finalist for Kentucky Superintendent of the Year.

“As we start developing a new five year strategic plan, I believe it is now the best time for our board to select a new leader that will carry that work forward. Contributing to the district over the past six years as the Superintendent has been rewarding both personally and professionally. I am humbled and grateful for a 30-year career in the Henderson County Schools,” Superintendent Stanley said.

Her retirement will be effective on June 30, 2020.

