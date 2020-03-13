Henderson County Schools Offers Meals for Students

Henderson County Schools will provide meals for students March 16 through March 27 due to school closure. The meals include lunch, as well as breakfast. Meals will be available to pick up between 8-9 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. for lunch at the sites listed below.

Bend Gate Elementary School

920 Bend Gate Road

Henderson, KY

920 Bend Gate Road Henderson, KY Jefferson Elementary School

315 Jackson Street

Henderson, KY

315 Jackson Street Henderson, KY South Heights Elementary School

1199 Madison Street

Henderson, KY

Meals are free to anyone 18 years of age and younger, and students do not need to be enrolled at the school where they plan to pick up the meals. Tables will be set up near the school entrance where students can grab a meal and go. Per USDA regulations, students must be present to receive the free meals.

Additionally, HCS Transportation and Child Nutrition Departments will be delivering meals to designated areas. Information on routes will be available soon on their district website.

For more information, please contact Charlotte Baumgartner, Director of Child Nutrition, at 270-831-5014 or charlotte.baumgartner@henderson.kyschools.us .

