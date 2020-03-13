Henderson County Schools Offers Meals for Students
Henderson County Schools will provide meals for students March 16 through March 27 due to school closure. The meals include lunch, as well as breakfast. Meals will be available to pick up between 8-9 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. for lunch at the sites listed below.
- Bend Gate Elementary School
920 Bend Gate Road
Henderson, KY
- Jefferson Elementary School
315 Jackson Street
Henderson, KY
- South Heights Elementary School
1199 Madison Street
Henderson, KY
Meals are free to anyone 18 years of age and younger, and students do not need to be enrolled at the school where they plan to pick up the meals. Tables will be set up near the school entrance where students can grab a meal and go. Per USDA regulations, students must be present to receive the free meals.
Additionally, HCS Transportation and Child Nutrition Departments will be delivering meals to designated areas. Information on routes will be available soon on their district website.
For more information, please contact Charlotte Baumgartner, Director of Child Nutrition, at 270-831-5014 or charlotte.baumgartner@henderson.kyschools.us.