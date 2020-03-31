Henderson County Schools Offer Grab and Go Meals to Anyone 18 and Younger
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic that is currently sweeping the nation, most schools are out of session and many students need help in getting the meals they may normally be getting in the cafeteria.
Henderson County Schools is offering free Grab and Go Meals to anyone 18 and younger, as a way to provide food to those who may have otherwise gone hungry.
Henderson County Schools Will Provide “Grab and Go” Meals at the Following Locations:
- AB Chandler
- Bend Gate
- East Heights
- Jefferson
- South Heights
Meals Are Available for Pick Up Between 11:00 A.m. and 12:00 P.m. on the Following Days:
- Monday
- Wednesday
- Friday
The “Grab & Go” meal will include lunch, as well as breakfast and lunch for the following day on Monday and Wednesday.
Meals are free to anyone 18 and younger, and students do not have to be enrolled in the school where they plan to pick up the meals or in Henderson County Schools.
Per USDA regulations, students must be present to receive the free meals. Adult meals will not be available for purchase. Tables will be set up near the school entrance where students can grab a meal and go.
During Spring Break April 6th – April 10th meals will only be available at Jefferson and South Heights.
“Grab and Go” Community Locations
Meals will arrive at these locations for pick-up between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Please listen for the bus to honk to indicate when they are on site.
Buses will remain on-site for 20-25 minutes. Delivery personnel will not come to the door per health regulations, so you must meet the bus to receive the meals.
Grab and Go Community Locations (click to expand)
- Ashford Mobile Home Park
- Beals Church
- Bluff City & (Tillotson Rd)
- Cairo School
- Cambridge Point Apartments
- Carriage Mobile Home Park
- Chapelwood
- Cottages of Henderson
- Fair Acres
- Frontier
- Geneva Store
- Green Leaf Apartments
- Harding Mobile Home Park
- Holiday House Motel
- Irongate Mobile Home Park
- Lovers Lane Area
- Niagara
- Pebble Creek Apartments
- Presidential Mobile Home Park
- Reed
- Robards Fire Dept.
- Saddle Brook Apartments
- Seven Oaks Apartments
- Shady Tree Mobile Home Park
- Smith Mills Fire Department
- Spottsville School
- Sunset Mobile Home Park
- True Vine Inn
- Windy Way Apartments
- Wolf Hills
- Woodview Apartments
- Zion Annex in Country View Subdivision
- Zion Baptist Church