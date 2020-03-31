Henderson County Schools Offer Grab and Go Meals to Anyone 18 and Younger

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic that is currently sweeping the nation, most schools are out of session and many students need help in getting the meals they may normally be getting in the cafeteria.

Henderson County Schools is offering free Grab and Go Meals to anyone 18 and younger, as a way to provide food to those who may have otherwise gone hungry.

Henderson County Schools Will Provide “Grab and Go” Meals at the Following Locations:

AB Chandler

Bend Gate

East Heights

Jefferson

South Heights

Meals Are Available for Pick Up Between 11:00 A.m. and 12:00 P.m. on the Following Days:

Monday

Wednesday

Friday

The “Grab & Go” meal will include lunch, as well as breakfast and lunch for the following day on Monday and Wednesday.

Meals are free to anyone 18 and younger, and students do not have to be enrolled in the school where they plan to pick up the meals or in Henderson County Schools.

Per USDA regulations, students must be present to receive the free meals. Adult meals will not be available for purchase. Tables will be set up near the school entrance where students can grab a meal and go.

During Spring Break April 6th – April 10th meals will only be available at Jefferson and South Heights.

“Grab and Go” Community Locations

Meals will arrive at these locations for pick-up between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Please listen for the bus to honk to indicate when they are on site.

Buses will remain on-site for 20-25 minutes. Delivery personnel will not come to the door per health regulations, so you must meet the bus to receive the meals.

Grab and Go Community Locations (click to expand) Ashford Mobile Home Park

Beals Church

Bluff City & (Tillotson Rd)

Cairo School

Cambridge Point Apartments

Carriage Mobile Home Park

Chapelwood

Cottages of Henderson

Fair Acres

Frontier

Geneva Store

Green Leaf Apartments

Harding Mobile Home Park

Holiday House Motel

Irongate Mobile Home Park

Lovers Lane Area

Niagara

Pebble Creek Apartments

Presidential Mobile Home Park

Reed

Robards Fire Dept.

Saddle Brook Apartments

Seven Oaks Apartments

Shady Tree Mobile Home Park

Smith Mills Fire Department

Spottsville School

Sunset Mobile Home Park

True Vine Inn

Windy Way Apartments

Wolf Hills

Woodview Apartments

Zion Annex in Country View Subdivision

Zion Baptist Church

