Henderson County
Henderson County Schools Closed Rest of the Week Due to Illnesses
Henderson County Schools have announced that they will be closed the rest of the week.
In a statement, the school district said that “due to widespread illnesses across the district, all Henderson County Schools and childcare will be closed on Thursday and Friday.”
HCS joins North Posey School Corp in Indiana to close ahead of time due to calls out sick.
No word on any athletic events that are planned to take place over the next two days.