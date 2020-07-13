Henderson County School Board Hosts Meeting to Hear From Administrators and Parents

Just a few weeks ago, the Henderson County Board of Education held a special meeting to officially move the start date of Henderson County Schools back to August 26th.

But tonight the board heard from administrators and parents about how they want to see the school year transpire.

“We presented to our board tonight three different options,” said Henderson County Superintendent Marganna Stanley. “One is in-class, one is virtual, and one is NTI which is non traditional instruction.”

For in-class learning, the superintendent spelled out guidelines that she expects to be followed including no visitors allowed during the fall semester, masks must be worn at all times when moving throughout the school, and students in classrooms that cannot properly social distance will be forced to wear masks.

And for those that don’t feel comfortable returning to in-person learning, the board is also offering a virtual learning academy that is 100% online.

The second half of the meeting was dedicated to allowing Henderson County parents to give their opinions and raise questions, but not all parents were satisfied.

“My questions were not answered, unfortunately,” said Desire Smith. “I still don’t understand quite why asynchronous hybrid learning and developing upon that as a foundation would not be a great option for students, as I do believe that it allows the flexibility to go back and forth.”

And after hearing from multiple parents and school board administrators, the Henderson County Board of Education said they’ll be ready to make final decisions this Thursday.

“We’ll have a little more discussion amongst ourselves and the staff on Thursday, and then we plan to make a decision sometime that night, probably towards the end of the meeting,” said Henderson County School Board member Kirk Haynes.

44News will keep you up to date throughout the week as this story progresses and more decisions are finalized.

