Henderson County to Reopen Select Government Offices

Starting May 18, Henderson County will gradually reopen select government offices to in-person traffic.

In accordance with guidelines set by Gov. Andy Beshear and the CDC, visitors will be required to wear a mask when interacting with a county staff member.

Offices that will reopen starting next week include the following:

Monday, May 18:

The Henderson County Recycling Center will resume normal drive-through operations during regular business hours.

The Henderson County Attorney’s Office will reopen to the public.

Monday, June 1:

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department will reopen for regular business hours.

The Henderson County Property Valuation Administrator’s Office will reopen.

Wednesday, July 1:

The Henderson County Clerk’s Office will not reopen for regular in-person traffic until after the election is held in late June. Until then, the public can still complete transactions and get services from the clerk’s office through the mail, phone, fax, online, or by utilizing the drop box outside the office’s doors.

