Henderson County Recycling Center Resumes Drive-Through Operations

The Henderson County Recycling Center is resuming normal drive-through services as of Monday, May 18, at 7:00 a.m.

From 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. starting Monday, the free service will once again be available to everyone county-wide.

Those visiting the center will be asked to sort through their own recyclables before placing them in the proper bins.

Accepted items at the Henderson County Recycling Center

Aluminum Cans

Appliances (Freon Removed by EPA Approved Process Before it Comes to the Recycling Center and Line Cut or Your Appliance Will Be Refused)

Cardboard and Mix Board (Cereal Boxes, Pop Boxes, Etc.)

Electronics

Glass Bottles (No Plate Glass, Windows or Doorframes)

Lead Acid Batteries and Regular Household Batteries

Magazines, Books, and Now Accepting Grocery Bags

Metal, Including Metal Cans.(No Tanks of Any Kind)

Newspaper, Office Paper and Mail

Plastic Bottles / Plastics Number 1 Through Number 7 (No Styrofoam Please)

Tires (Residential Only)

Used Oil Filters, Used Oil

Those who don’t reside in the city/county can also drop materials off at the recycling center should they need to do so.

The Henderson County Recycling Center is located at 398 Sam Ball Way in Henderson, Kentucky.

