Henderson County Public Library to Host How-to-Day

People of all ages will find new interests and learn new skills on Sep. 28 when Henderson County Public Library holds its fifth annual How-to Day. How-To Day is coordinated by Genealogy and Local History Manager, Nancy Voyles, who brought the project to HCPL after attending a similar event at another library. “Retta Zollinger and I attended the How-To Day in Louisville several years and we saw how excited everyone was to learn and experience new things. We wanted to bring that excitement to Henderson.”

Nancy is dedicated to creating a well-balanced schedule of events that will educate and entertain. She was eager to share that in addition to returning favorites like kayaking, auto repair, and estate planning, several new topics have been added. “We brought in Grace Henderson to do a class on CDB oil because people have a lot of questions about that. Cathy Bullock is going to show people how to select a wig if they are going through chemotherapy. Doug Laramie, head brewer from Henderson Brewing Company, will be teaching a course on making homebrew.”

The success of this event relies upon community members volunteering to share their talents and interests with their friends and neighbors. Gisele Purdy is leading two sessions this year and she reflected on why she thought it is important to volunteer for How-To Day. “I wanted to help raise awareness about what the library has to offer and to let people know that there are people like me who are available to help [with their genealogy research] when they get stuck.” Purdy is the registrar for the Gen. Samuel Hopkins Chapter of DAR and will be shining a spotlight on this organization with her talk How to Uncover Your Revolutionary War Ancestor.

There will be 35 different classes offered between 10 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The classes last 45 minutes each, which allows participants to attend up to six seminars during the event. Registration is not required but encouraged so that courses that require supplies can be adequately prepared.

