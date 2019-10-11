Henderson County Man Killed by Accidental Electrocution

A Henderson County man was killed by accidental electrocution in an rural Indiana county.

Steuben County, Indiana Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Thursday that 29-year-old Cody Griffin of Reed, KY was found in a hole near live wires. Griffin was in the area of Jamestown Township in northeast Indiana, doing contract work on a utility pole along SR 120.

Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a person in a hole near the pole being actively electrocuted. When crews arrived to the scene, they had a hard time getting to Griffin as there were live wires near him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Steuben County Sheriff Deputies continue to investigate what happened at the scene.

