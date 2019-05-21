Henderson County Jail Housing Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Illinois

Thanks to a tip from the Marion County Sheriff’s office out of Illinois, Henderson County

Henderson County placed Jacob Roderick under arrest

An Evansville man is currently in the Henderson County Detention Center facing a charge in Illinois

Roderick was charged Tuesday with one count of attempted murder from an incident that occurred during April 23 through April 26.

Authorities from the Marion County Sheriff’s office in Illinois, deputies in Henderson County were made aware of an alleged incident involving Roderick’s former girlfriend in Kinmundy, IL.

According to a statement released by the Henderson County Sheriff’s office, Marion County Sheriff’s deputies notified them that Roderick was wanted for planning, and had attempted to murder his ex-girlfriend.

Henderson County deputies arrested Roderick after executing a search warrant for him at his motel room at True Vine Inn. Roderick is already wanted as a fugitive from justice from Indiana and Illinois.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, Roderick is also charged with third degree assault of a police officer when he resisted arrest and assaulted the arresting deputy.

Comments

comments