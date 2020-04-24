Henderson County High School to Host Senior Graduation Parade, Virtual Ceremony

Henderson County High School (HCHS) will host a senior graduation parade on Saturday, May 16, and a virtual graduation ceremony on Friday, May 22.

A Senior “Drive” will also be held on May 14, instead of the traditional Senior “Walk”.

HCHS Seniors may pick up yearbooks, caps, and gowns on April 30 at the high school.

On April 30, Yearbooks, Caps, and Gowns Can Be Picked Up by Students Based on Alphabetical Order of Last Name:

Last names A-K: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Last names L-Z: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Complete details for each unit can be seen below:

Parents and students who are essential workers and are not available on April 30 should contact HCHS for other pick-up time options.

In the case of inclement weather, HCHS says pick-up will be moved to the bus garage.

HCHS Senior Drive

HCHS officials say seniors will also have the opportunity to participate in a Senior “Drive” instead of the traditional Senior “Walk” on Thursday, May 14.

Seniors will drive by their elementary school and middle school starting at 5:00 p.m.

Teachers and staff will be present at the schools to see and cheer on the seniors.

HCHS Senior Graduation Parade

Students and their immediate family (in one vehicle) will be able to participate in a graduation parade on May 16 which will begin at 9:00 a.m. at Henderson County High School.

After completing the parade route, students will return to the high school where each individual student will be able to exit their vehicle, walk across an outside stage area, and receive their diploma cover.

Each senior will have a cap and gown picture taken by a professional photographer.

A video will also be recorded of each student taking the traditional walk across the stage. The videos will be edited together into a full graduation ceremony which will include the senior class president address and the valedictorian address.

The video will be aired on May 22, which was the original graduation date.

HCHS says social distancing and CDC guidelines will be utilized during all events.

