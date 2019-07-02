Henderson County High School Hires New Principal

Henderson County Schools has announced that they have hired Tommy Ransom has the new Principal for Henderson County High School.

Ransom currently serves as the Principal for Madisonville North Hopkins High School.

Ransom will replace Chad Thompson, who will become the director for teaching and learning at Henderson County Schools.

“I am very honored and excited to be the next principal at Henderson County High School. I would like thank the HCHS SBDM Council for the opportunity. Henderson County has wonderful faculty and staff, and the students are even better,” Ransom said in a statement.

