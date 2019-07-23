Henderson County Grad Murdach Prepares for College Ball With Hometown Team

Going from high school to college can be difficult in many ways, especially athletically. Your teammates and opponents are now bigger, faster, and stronger, and were recruited for the same talents you possess. Down in Henderson, Jake Murdach is taking advantage of a great summer opportunity by getting a head start at collegiate baseball with his hometown team.

Jake Murdach just graduated from Henderson County high school in the spring, and now the ole Colonel is getting his reps before he plays college ball.

“I think the day to day preparation and routine that he puts together as an individual player will really help him as he moves on,” said Henderson Flash Coach J.D. Arndt.

“J.D. was the assistant coach for the high school team so I’ve been around him all year and he asked me to play and I thought it would be a good opportunity,” said Henderson Flash INF Jake Murdach. “Being able to field the ball, being better defensively and having a better bat and getting bigger before I get to college.

Going from high school ball to the collegiate level can be frightening, but Murdach is quickly adjusting with the Flash.

“The overall perspective was giving him an example of what college baseball is like early in the summer,” said Arndt. “So as you know he’s going to Frontier College, a junior college. It would give him a little bit of a head start on the competition and type of pitching he’s going to see. Being able to be here day in and day out working on his game, I just felt it was a great opportunity.”

“The college pitchers can spot up their fastball and all their off-speed while high school you’ll get multiple pitches during the game that you can get a bat on and here you don’t get that very often,” said Murdach.

Another helpful aspect, playing at a field he knows better than most, and seeing the familiar faces that still cheer him on.

“It’s nice being at home. Seeing a lot of people you know at the games. So whenever you play it’s a good time like being in back in high school. It’s nice knowing that, it helped me and Nolan as well because he’s from Henderson so it’s nice knowing you have people behind you.”

