Henderson County Grad Melton Makes His Way Back Home

As an all state baseball selection coming out of Henderson County High School, Nolan Melton was ready to play at the next level. As a freshman, the former Colonel was second in team batting average, while also stealing the second most bases for Olney Central College. Now Melton is looking to do even more damage next season and has found that the best of help resides right in his home town of Henderson.

“I coached Nolan at Henderson County, good kid,” said Flash Head Coach J.D. Arndt. “He’s a very good talent, very workman like with a great passion for the game. Being able to sleep in his own bed, not playing somewhere else I think was a good fit. We have a lot of confidence in him with guys in scoring position.

That coaching relationship is what Henderson Flash infielder Nolan Melton credits for his success.

“He helped my senior year so, I’m used to learning from him and trying to do what he wants me to do,” said Flash INF Nolan Melton. “So it’s nice having him

back coaching me. I know it works because I had a really good senior year and a lot of it was due to all the extra stuff we did and just really working on the craft.”

Driving in 33 runs with a .369 batting average while stealing 12 bags are not typical stats you see in a freshman ball player, but Melton believes he can do more, especially with all the help in Henderson.

“My whole game, just everything about it, trying to become more of a team oriented guy,” said Melton. “I think that’s the main thing when trying to be a successful baseball team and really just work on my defense.”

Judy Garland famously said ‘There’s no place like home’ and for Henderson native Nolan Melton, the saying rings true.

“We’re a real close team so Nolan being from here, I’m sure they can hang out with him,” said Arndt. “He can give them good places to eat, good places to hang out when we do have an off day and I think he’s done a really god job of that.”

“It’s awesome, seeing a lot of familiar faces around the ballpark,” said Melton. “It’s nice to be at home for the summer and just hanging out with everyone that I’ve grown up with has just been an enjoyable time to be here in Henderson.”

