Henderson County Child Support Amnesty Week

A solution is in sight for Henderson County residents who are behind on their child support payments.

Next week, Henderson county will hold its third Child Support Warrant Amnesty Week. Authorities believe at least 200 parents are currently behind on their payments.

The program will allow parents who owe child support to get back on track with those payments, instead of arresting them and putting them in jail.

Each case will be reviewed and attorneys will discuss what’s fair and appropriate for repayment options.

In order to be considered for the amnesty program, participants will need to show proof of employment and provide updated contact information. Another requirement will be setting up recurring electronic payments.

If you’d like to see if you have a warrant, you can call the Henderson County Courthouse at (828) 694-4100

