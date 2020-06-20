Henderson Community Mourns Those Lost in Boating Accident

After a boating accident last week, two Henderson natives lost their lives, and tonight their friends and families gathered to honor them with a procession, memorial and candlelight vigil.

“Oh they were crazy. They had a great sense of humor,” said Mary Patterson, relative of the victims. “They were good people. They were really good people. They would help anybody at any time. It didn’t matter when, where, or how. They were always there for all of us.”

And this procession and vigil took place in front of the Henderson riverside, and friends and family told 44News this was a way for them to celebrate the lives of those they lost.

“To remember them two guys that were out there,” said Patterson. “They, obviously you can see, they were known and loved by many many people, so we wanted to give them the proper send off.”

There were three men on the boat that capsized last Saturday. One survived and two passed away.

Last Monday, crews from HPD, Henderson City County Rescue, Owensboro Fire Department and Daviess County rescue helped locate the two bodies

With over 100 people in attendance, the memorial showed the supportive and thoughtful nature of the Henderson community

And that community support helped one fallen loved ones’ family member with the grieving process.

“Henderson, itself, is showing a lot of love for my father,” said Dekota Trent, son of one of the boating accident victims. “It’s closure, because I was really close with my father, and seeing how many hearts my dad touched, it makes me wanna do the same.”

Robert Trent and Charles Gibson lost their lives when their boat unexpectedly capsized while fishing on the Ohio River last Saturday.

