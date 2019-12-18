Henderson Community College Offers ‘Finish What You Started’ Scholarships

Henderson Community College is excited to announce six $500 scholarships to help adult learners re-start their education at HCC this spring semester.

All former students who left HCC in academic good standing without earning a credential, or a degree from another college, will be automatically considered for this scholarship.

Officials of HCC understand that many aspects of life can get in the way of obtaining a college degree, such as weddings, children, bills, and work can all cause a student to shelve school until later.

That’s why they aim to lessen the financial barrier students face as they decide to return to college by offering the “Finish What You Started” scholarships.

In addition to the “finish what you started” scholarships, HCC students pursuing certificates, diplomas or degrees in Business Administration Systems, Computer & Information Technologies, Health Science Technology, Medical Assisting, Nursing, Industrial Maintenance Technology, and Welding are eligible for the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship program.

The Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship program provides an automatic scholarship to qualifying students who are pursuing credentials in these high-wage, high-demand fields.

For those interested in restarting their educations at HCC, they can contact the HCC admissions department at 270-827-6158.

The college will also be hosting a special admissions event from 1-6 PM on Dec. 30 in the START Center on the second floor of the Sullivan Technology Center on HCC’s campus.

HCC is located at 2660 S. Green Street in Henderson, KY.

Comments

comments