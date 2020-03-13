Henderson Community College Moves to Online Classes

Henderson Community College has made the decision to move all instruction online starting Wednesday, March 18. At this time, our plan is to resume face-to-face course instruction on Monday, March 30.

Classes on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, will be canceled. During this transition, faculty and staff will make preparations and clearly communicate with students.

During this period, the HCC campus will remain open and in-operation, while taking the following precautionary measures:

can be scheduled by calling 270-827-6158. All other buildings on our campus will be closed to the public.

specifically about Skills U, please contact them directly at 270-831-9648.

HCC will also be minimizing public gatherings. Between now and March 30, all campus events, including in-person orientations and those held at the Preston Arts Center, will be canceled or postponed until a future date. We will be working with our individual partners to meet their needs.

