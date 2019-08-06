Henderson Community College Hosting Registration Events

Henderson Community College is hosting three open registration events on campus at the Sullivan Technology Center.

During open registration, new students will be able to complete their new student orientation, take placement testing, and register for classes. Students will also be able to meet with a financial aid adviser.

The scheduled dates for these events are as follows:

• August 10 from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM

o Students are encouraged to arrive by 1:00 PM to ensure they are able

to complete their testing.

• August 13 from 2:00 until 6:00 PM

• August 14 from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM and 4:00 until 6:00 PM

Prior to attending one of the above events, students need to apply to Henderson Community College.

Students can apply online at Henderson Community College Registration and Application.

To be eligible to register for classes, students must bring an official high school transcript, and if they have attended another college, they will need to bring an official college transcript.

Contact HCC Admissions for more information at 270-827-6158.

