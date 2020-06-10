Henderson Community College Announces Campus Reopening Plans

Henderson Community College (HCC) has announced reopening plans for its summer and fall terms.

Staged resumption of on-campus operations began on Monday, June 1, after the majority of the college’s faculty and staff had been working remotely since mid-March.

Before returning to work on campus, all HCC employees will be required to take online training on the college’s new health and safety protocols

HCC will offer fully online classes as well as face-to-face and hybrid (a mixture of both online and face-to-face). Face-to-face classes will have a strong online or remote instruction component, so if in-person classes must move online for a while, the transition will be easier for students.

The college will also offer a variety of scheduling options, including 16-week, 15-week, 12-week and 8-week sessions.

Both virtual and in-person services are now available with the in-person support concentrated in the Start Center/Admissions area of the Sullivan Technology Center (STC).

The college will also have a Healthy at Work Officer to oversee the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff.

HCC is enrolling now for summer and fall classes. Current students and prospective students can enroll online at henderson.kctcs.edu, or by calling at (270) 827-1867.

Recommended Articles

Comments

comments