Henderson Co. Passes First Reading in Favor of Adding 911 Fee to Water Bills

An ordinance that would add a 911 fee to county service water bills taking them off landline phone bills passed its first reading in Henderson.

The Henderson County Fiscal Court voted unanimously Tuesday morning. If the measure passes its second reading it would add a $3.25 fee to Henderson County Water Department bills.

However, this will not cover the total cost of operating the 911 system in Henderson County. The City and County will make up the difference from their general funds with the City assuming 75 percent of the shortfall and the County assuming 25 percent.

