Henderson City Commissioners to Hear Fairness Ordinance

The Henderson Board of Commissioners will be holding a town hall meeting to hear from both sides on a proposal meant to protect equality. The proposed fairness ordinance is intended to prevent discrimination in Henderson against individuals on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

The goal is to foster equality in employment, housing, and public accommodations. The discussion to revive the ordinance comes with opposing viewpoints.

Henderson City Commissioner Patti Bugg says, “Why would we want something that is not necessary and hasn’t been a problem because as I see it’s very divisive and the times, we’re living in now we need unity in our county and within our city.”

Former Henderson mayor Joann Hoffman says, “We can hear the same stories today that we heard then the opposition or the people who feel that it’s not necessary to keep saying to us we don’t want this because it divides our community, but our community is divided.”

One thing current and former city officials could agree on is the discussion will remain respectful.

That town hall meeting will take place at 5:30 Monday evening at the Henderson Municipal Service Center.

