Henderson Church Holds Prayer Service to Unite the Community

One Tri-State church brought its community together for an evening of healing and prayer over the weekend.

First Assembly of God in Henderson, Kentucky, held a drive-in prayer service for unity on Sunday, bringing dozens of church members together in the parking lot of the place of worship to listen to the service from their car radios.

According to First Assembly of God’s lead pastor, the drive-in was an opportunity to pray for racial reconciliation.

“We’re supposed to bring reconciliation in a world divided, so it’s not stopping today,” said Jeff Ferguson, Lead Pastor at First Assembly of God. “It’s gonna continue on through what we do.”

“This is all we’re about – one family centered on Jesus,” Pastor Ferguson continued. “So that’s our whole vision of what we’re here to do, is to bring people together.”

Children who attended the event also received a “kids bag” to enjoy in the car during the event.

As of Saturday, May 9, places of worship in Kentucky were able to reopen under Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s “Healthy at Work” reopening plan after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

