Henderson Brewing Co. Reopens to Public at 50% Capacity

Henderson Brewing Co. in Henderson, Kentucky, is now welcoming customers back to its taproom.

The brewing company has reopened at 50% capacity under the following hours of operation:

“I’ve missed everybody, I can’t wait to see everybody,” said Henderson Brewing Co’s Head Brewer Doug Laramie. “Over the next week-and-a-half or so as people start to filter in, we’ll get to see everybody we’ve missed so much.”

The Kentucky brewery had previously offered a “grab and go” service for its brews but has now entered the next phase of reopening.

As of June 29, bars and restaurants in the Bluegrass State were able to reopen at 50% capacity under Governor Beshear’s “Healthy at Work” reopening plan.

Those who visit Henderson Brewing Co. will be offered free masks. Everyone is encouraged to practice social distancing.

Henderson Brewing Co. is located at 737 2nd St, in Henderson, Kentucky.

