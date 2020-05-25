CoronavirusHenderson CountyKentucky
Henderson Area Rapid Transit Resuming Operations Tuesday
The Henderson Area Rapid Transit will resume its regular routes on Tuesday, May 26.
In accordance with guidelines set by state and government officials, protective measures will remain in place, including masks, social distancing, and sanitizing.
Paratransit service also will resume on the day following Memorial Day.
Ridership has dropped while many businesses were closed by the COVID-10 pandemic, and routes were consolidated or eliminated on March 20.