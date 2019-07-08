Henderson Area Arts Alliance’s New Season Is Killer!

The Henderson Area Arts Alliance has been killing the game, selling out show after show..

And Alex came by with **spoiler alerts** to get you hyped up for this season, and to make sure you don’t miss out…how often do we hear, “I wish I had known that was happening,”?

WYNONNA & THE BIG NOISE

Fri. Sept. 20, 2019 | 7:30 pm

Five-time GRAMMY winner and Kentucky native, Wynonna Judd, will bring

her unmistakable country music, storytelling and sound to Henderson with

Wynonna & The Big Noise.

Scott Bradlee’s POSTMODERN JUKEBOX

Fri. October 18, 2019 | 7:30 pm

Imagine marrying the 21st century party vibe of Miley Cyrus or the

minimalist angst of Radiohead with the crackly warmth of a vintage 78 or

the plunger-muted barrelhouse howl of a forgotten Kansas City jazzman.

1984

Fri. February 21, 2020 | 7:30 pm

75 years after publishing; Aquila Theatre brings George Orwell’s cautionary

novel to the Preston Arts Center stage.

MUSIC MEN

Sat. March 28, 2020 | 7:30 pm

Dance Kaleidoscope’s Music Men features inventive choreography set to the

music of Elton John, Prince, and others.

THE SECOND CITY’S GREATEST HITS

Fri. November 15, 2019 | 7:30 pm

The Second City opened its doors on a snowy Chicago night in December

of 1959, and a comedy revolution began. We’re excited to welcome the

renowned improv comedy group to the Preston Arts Center stage again!

CIMORELLI

Sat. December 14, 2019 | 7:30 pm

This group from California first gained popularity on YouTube singing cover

music. Now composing and writing their own songs, Cimorelli is made up of

six sisters & has over 1 billion YouTube views & 2.5 million Facebook fans.

THE COLOR PURPLE

Thurs. April 30, 2020 | 7:00 pm

This 2016 Tony award-winner, based on the 1982 novel of the same name by

Alice Walker, follows the journey of Celie, an African-American woman in the

American South from the early to mid-20th century.

The Henderson Area Arts Alliance is continuing its’ run of great shows, and you don’t want to miss out!

