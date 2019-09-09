Henderson CountyKentucky

Henderson Accepting Applications for 911 Communications Director

Tyrone Morris 3 hours ago
The City of Henderson is accepting applications for the contractual position of Emergency Communications (E911) Director.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

  • High school diploma or GED;
  • Bachelor’s degree in management or related field
  • Supplemented by 911 telecommunication experience, 5 years of which in a supervisory role, or 4 years of which in a managerial role or higher;
  • Or any equivalent combination of education, training, and experience which provides the requisite knowledge, skills and abilities for this job.
  • Must obtain and maintain Commonwealth of Kentucky Telecommunications, Emergency Medical Dispatch, Terminal Agency Coordinator, and Communications Training Officer certifications, CPR, and First Aid certifications.
  • Must obtain and maintain all required training and certifications required of an emergency communications officer. Must obtain and maintain a LINK/NCIC certification within 6 months of hire date.
  • Applicants will be required to undergo and pass a drug & alcohol screen, physical, and a background check as required prior to employment. $64,000 – 68,000 starting pay range, plus benefits.

If you have a current application on file and you wish to be considered for this position, you must call Human Resources at 270-831-4983 by October 8th.

Applications can be obtained from Human Resources or online.

