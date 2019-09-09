Henderson Accepting Applications for 911 Communications Director

The City of Henderson is accepting applications for the contractual position of Emergency Communications (E911) Director.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

High school diploma or GED;

Bachelor’s degree in management or related field

Supplemented by 911 telecommunication experience, 5 years of which in a supervisory role, or 4 years of which in a managerial role or higher;

Or any equivalent combination of education, training, and experience which provides the requisite knowledge, skills and abilities for this job.

Must obtain and maintain Commonwealth of Kentucky Telecommunications, Emergency Medical Dispatch, Terminal Agency Coordinator, and Communications Training Officer certifications, CPR, and First Aid certifications.

Must obtain and maintain all required training and certifications required of an emergency communications officer. Must obtain and maintain a LINK/NCIC certification within 6 months of hire date.

Applicants will be required to undergo and pass a drug & alcohol screen, physical, and a background check as required prior to employment. $64,000 – 68,000 starting pay range, plus benefits.

If you have a current application on file and you wish to be considered for this position, you must call Human Resources at 270-831-4983 by October 8th.

Applications can be obtained from Human Resources or online.

