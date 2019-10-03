Hemp Industry Leaders Address Growth With Senator Rand Paul

As Kentucky farmers and business leaders develop more and more of the state’s hemp crop, Senator Rand Paul is hearing about their growth as laws try to keep pace with the needs on the ground.

Senator Paul heard about some successes, but also remaining challenges, in terms of Kentucky growing hemp industry.

“Tobacco was a mainstay for Kentucky for a long, long time. We still grow it, and we’re still able to make some money growing tobacco. But as it declines, it’d be nice to replace it with another cash crop like hemp,” explained Senator Paul.

A collection of university agricultural representatives, farmers, and manufacturers spent the morning sharing their needs with Kentucky’s junior senator.

“One thing I learned that I didn’t realize, was that when you put some chemicals on to control weed–even though it’s already legal for those chemicals–you’ve got to get them approved just for hemp. It sounds like it’s a slow process,” Senator Paul said of the day’s findings.

The round-table discussion included all of the possibilities hemp brings to the Bluegrass.

“We have a hemp wood company in Murray that’s using fiber. And they’re wanting the longer fiber, the better. And they’re making hardwood floor out of it. And it’s the only factory in the United States,” one attendee told the Senator.

Rand Paul was one of the first supporters of legalizing hemp back in 2012.

Since farming hemp was approved it’s taken off, with almost every county in the Kentucky viewing area now having at least one farm with a growing license.

But despite his support, it’s still taken some hard work to clear the remaining legal and bureaucratic hurdles.

Local business owners add that they too have their work cut out, trying to introduce a new perspective to people and medical professionals so their operations can reach a new high.

“People are not–they will go to their doctor, their doctor is not familiar really with it. They’re saying, ‘Let’s try it.’ Mainly they want to know, ‘Is this going to make me high? What’s the THC level? Is this going to be on a drug test?” explained Judy Carver, who serves as regional director of a local CBD company.

Paul thinks that on the back of non-intoxicating CBD use, the next opportunity for farmers and doctors will come from true medical marijuana.

“Kentucky has to make this decision. I’m not going to tell everybody in Kentucky what they have to think or believe about it. I do think that medical marijuana ought to be approved. If my child was still failing all the traditional treatment, I wouldn’t be someone who would say, ‘You can’t do this,'” Paul explained.

In the meantime, he remains focused on making sure Kentucky’s hemp crops continue to get off the ground.

The senator says he will take the concerns of these local agricultural experts back to Washington.

