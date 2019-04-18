Helpline for New and Expectant Moms

There is a new line of help for new and expectant moms in the Hoosier state. It’s called “MOMS Helpline.”

The MOMS Helpline links Hoosier moms to services available right in their communities through texting. The helpline was launched in hopes of improving the health of Hoosier women and their babies.

The overall mission is to reduce Indiana’s infant mortality rate by connecting families with services such as transportation, baby supplies, car seats and financial assistance.

MOMS Helpline specialists are certified insurance navigators who can help with health insurance programs, including medicaid. The service will even allow Hoosiers to schedule an appointment simply through a text.

The helpline recently celebrated its third anniversary and has assisted more than 7,000 Indiana families.

For more information on the MOMS Helpline, Click here

