Helping a Family With a New Set of Wheels

A Tri-State community is coming together to help one family in need of a handicap van.

For the Hatton family in Dawson Springs raising money for a new van hasn’t been easy.

15-year-old Harley loves music and meeting others. He has Lesch Nyham Syndrome, a very rare disorder, but the doesn’t keep him from always having the biggest smile on his face.

Recently Harley’s parents took to social media asking for help in their search for a handicap accessible van.

“He’s growing like a weed,” says Becky Hatton, Harley’s mom. “He’s getting longer and his little body is changing. His back has a little more curvature to it so it’s really difficult right now for him to travel in our travel chair.”

Although his specialty wheelchair is safe and comfortable, it doesn’t break down enough to fit in their current van making it difficult to get around.

“We go to the doctor and that’s a long trip, especially for him being miserable,” says Hatton. “So we haven’t even been back for his recheck from his surgery because we have no way to go.”

The Dawson Springs Police Department saw the post and stepped in to help.

“I decided to share their post and also add to it and set up my own fundraiser here at the police station,” says Chief Mike Opalek, Dawson Springs Police Department.

The Chief also bet the Hatton’s $5.00 that their amount would be met by Friday.

“By making me this bet, I really hope this is a bet I lose and I hope we get this done for my sweet boy because he deserves it so much,” says Hatton.

But for Harley, his family and community are working hard to make sure he has a beautiful life.

“He’s always happy and joyful and he’s always thankful. He just needs a little bit of freedom,” says Hatton. “He needs a way to go and I’m hoping that we’ll have people help him because he deserves it don’t you? You deserve it.”

The Hatton family and Dawson Springs Police are still working to reach their goal.

Click here for Harley’s GoFund Me Page.

