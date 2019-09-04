Helping the Elderly Prepare for Emergencies

As the East Coast starts to feel the effects of Hurricane Dorian, a new national poll shows many older adults are not fully prepared for emergency situations.

Less than half of the 2,200 adults over the age of 50 who were surveyed were signed up to receive emergency alerts.

Less than a third of the respondents have a stocked emergency preparedness kit with items like food, water, battery powered radios, flashlights and first aid kits.

Visit READY.GOV for more information on how to prepare for an emergency and how to build an emergency supply kit.

