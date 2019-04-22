Help Take Back the Night!

Every year Albion Fellows helps us take back the night, and that night is officially approaching.

Take part in Albion’s 22nd Annual Take Back the Night on Thursday, April 25 and join us as we raise awareness about abuse and advocate for individuals who have experienced sexual abuse and/or violence.

Registration opens at 5:00 pm at the Four Freedoms Monument. Evansville Power Yoga will host a Yoga on the Riverfront session at 5:15 & our program will begin at 6:00 pm and includes a speaker, individual survivor story readings by Albion’s staff, and a special march down the walkway. Participating food trucks and a speaker will be announced in the coming month.

Event Timeline:

5:00 PM – Registration Open

5:15 PM – Self-Care Yoga with Evansville Power Yoga

6:00 PM – Program Begins and includes a speaker and march

This event is rain or shine! In the event of rain, we will announce an indoor location.



