Help for Homeless Hoosiers Underway Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Hoosier health officials are setting up a secure location to care for the homeless population affected by COVID-19.

Those without a home have no place to quarantine, and some have medical conditions, putting them at a higher risk.

Doctor Jennifer Sullivan, secretary of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, said the secure location will provide safe accommodations for the homeless to recover while also creating relief for emergency rooms.

“Today we can announce that we have secured a location to allow for quarantine and self-care for those in this population affected by COVID-19. This will allow for safe accommodations for recovery will also free emergency department beds across the city,” said Dr. Sullivan.

State officials said homeless Hoosiers are most at risk for the disease. That’s why the state will provide shelter for them during this time. It’s funded by the Lilly Foundation, staffed by Eskenazi Health and secured by the Indiana National Guard.

“We plan to accept the first individuals within the next few days,” said Dr. Sullivan. “We will also work with additional communities to replicate this collaboration across the state of Indiana.”

Comments

comments