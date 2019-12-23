Help for the Holidays

Winter break is a joyous time for many children, allowing them to enjoy the holiday season with their family and friends.

While some kids count down the days until Christmas break begins, other children are dreading for school to be out.

One in nine households in the nation struggles just to put food on the table, which can become even more difficult to do during the holiday season.

Thankfully, there are several local organizations that offer services to those in need.

United Caring Services offers the only Day Shelter services in Evansville, providing shower and laundry facilities, and serving three meals a day, seven days a week. They are located at 324 NW 6th St, Evansville, IN 47708, and can be reached by phone at (812) 422-0297

One organization, Center of Hope Church, has been putting together food baskets to deliver to low-income families. The Center of Hope Church also offers to “provide a hot meal for our congregation, guests, and whoever else wants to come and eat,” every Sunday after their morning church service. The Center of Hope Church can be reached by phone at (812) 483-7858.

The Evansville Rescue Mission offers a number of different services to those in need, including daily meals at their location which can be found at 500 E. Walnut St, Evansville, IN 47713. They can also be reached by phone at (812) 421-3800.

The Evansville Salvation Army provides services targeting hunger, housing, addiction, and many other things, and can be located at 1040 N Fulton Ave, Evansville, IN 47710, or reached by phone at (812) 422-4673.

