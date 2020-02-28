Help EPD Find a Forever Home for Cynthia the Dog

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) wants to find a forever home for Cynthia the dog.

“This Friday Rescue Roundup is ’Cynthia’. Cynthia is looking for someone to be her new Angelica,” EPD said in a Facebook post.

They say Cynthia is quiet and behaves well when walked on a leash.

It’s also noted that Cynthia is small, so she would be well suited for home, or apartment living.

The EPD also says that Cynthia has a special trick that she is working on perfecting and would love to show it off.

“Please SHARE this post with all your friends and help find ’Cynthia’ a great new home,” said EPD.

Those that are interested in adopting or rescuing are asked to call the Evansville Animal Care & Control at (812) 435-6015.

The Evansville Animal Care & Control can also be visited in person at 815 Uhlhorn Street in Evansville, Indiana.

