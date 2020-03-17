Help Available for Struggling Workers

One of the biggest gyms in the Tri-State has announced their closing their doors until April. AMC theaters are also closing for up to three months.

This comes after local bars and restaurants close to in person service as the community braces for a potential coronavirus outbreak.

Some business owners are holding their breath, hoping this passes soon.

“We are trying not to do a shut down,” says Kevin Zirkelbach, owner of Backstage Bar & Grill. “Most places probably find it more financially smart to close down, but it’s hard to say.”

Evansville’s Backstage Bar & Grill is staying open for carryout lunch orders. Even though they will only be open 15 hours a week, Zirkelbach is trying to give his employees as many hours as possible.

“I will be the first one there to help my staff to get extra money,” says Zirkelbach.

There is help for those in the industry who need it.

The USBG National Charity Foundation formed a Bartender Emergency Assistance Program to help with any outstanding bills. You can apply for that grant here. You must be a bartender, spouse or child of a bartender to be eligible.

Penny Lane Coffeehouse is also helping 5 to 10 industry workers who are struggling to pay their bills during this pandemic.

“I think there’s like a little survey that you’ll be able to fill out if you just need like a bill taken care of that you won’t be able to get to since everything is shutting down,” says Jasmine Bennett from Penny Lane Coffeehouse. “And we are also giving out free coffee to all industry workers just to kind of show our appreciation for everybody in this situation.”

You can fill out Penny Lane Coffeehouse’s contact form if you are struggling worker here.

