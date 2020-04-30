More Help Available for Business Owners

The stay-at-home orders may be protecting our health, but local businesses are feeling the negative effects.

Non-essential businesses have been forced to close for week after being denied financial relief from the federal government discouragement is setting in.

“We’ve made just enough to pay for property taxes,” says Jeff Osborne, owner of Secret Headquarters. “I was trying to get an SBA loan and just wanted 10 thousand dollars just to pay interest, pay utilities, and keep employees paid.”

Osborne opened the comic book shop four years ago and just started putting a paycheck aside for himself. “And that’s all out the window.”

Brent Counts is opening up a smoothie and frozen yogurt bar next door from Secret Headquarters. The grand opening was set for March.

“With everything coming on that came to a screeching halt,” says Counts. A year’s worth of work put on hold. “I’m fortunate I’m still eating, but another week or two another month, let’s see what happens.”

No one saw this roadblock coming.

“I figured if my business wouldn’t succeed it would be one either I had a bad product, I managed it badly, or I had bad service. I never dreamed it would be because the government or the state told me I can’t open,” says Counts. He says he doesn’t qualify for any federal financial help since they never got o open. “But I still have bills just like everyone else though. That’s the thing.”

Thankfully Count’s landlord is deferring rent payments for his business.

“That’s been a godsend, but you know property taxes are this month, still got utilities, everything else,” says Count.

The city of Evansville is holding virtual town hall meetings seeing how they can help both large and small businesses.

The Southwest Indiana Small Business Development Center is now accepting applications for the Restart Evansville Post Pandemic Loan Program.

