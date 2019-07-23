Heavy Trash Pick-Up Begins August 12th
The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will begin Heavy Trash Pick-Up will begin next month. This semi-annual curbside service is available to any city residents who pay for trash service with their water bill. Heavy trash pick up will begin Monday, August 12th and will run until Friday, October 18th.
Apartment complexes, mobile home communities, and business/commercial customers are not eligible for this service. Click here for the collection schedule and area maps are available on the City of Evansville GIS website.
Heavy trash must be placed in manageable, organized piles where normal weekly trash is collected before 6 a.m. on the first day collected is scheduled in an area.
Items that will be collected:
- Carpet
- Must be rolled in sections no longer than 4 ft. and no wider than 2 ft. in diameter
Limit of five (5) rolls of carpet
- Electronics
- Stereos, etc.
- NO Televisions, Computer or Accessories
There will be a limit of FIVE (5) total items from the below list:
- Furniture
- Sofas, tables, chairs, mattresses, box springs, dressers, bookcases etc.
- Appliances
- Stoves, refrigerators/freezers, washing machines, dryers, water heaters, etc.
(Refrigerants must be removed and tagged by a certified professional)
- Electronics
- Stereos, etc.
- NO Televisions
- NO Computers or accessories
- Limited construction/building material debris
- Must be in trash containers, etc. of such size and weight that they can be reasonably lifted by two average adults ( no boxes or plastic bags)
- NO piles or stacks of Construction/Building materials will be picked up
- NO Privacy fence sections will be picked up
- NO concrete blocks, bricks or steel poles
Items that will NOT be collected include:
- Any trash that Republic Services would pick up as part of its regular residential waste collection contract
- Piles or stacks of Construction/Building materials
- Privacy fences of any kind
- Automobile parts
- Batteries
- Tires
- Hazardous materials
- Computers or accessories
- Concrete blocks, bricks or steel poles
- Televisions
- Yard Waste