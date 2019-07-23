Heavy Trash Pick-Up Begins August 12th

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will begin Heavy Trash Pick-Up will begin next month. This semi-annual curbside service is available to any city residents who pay for trash service with their water bill. Heavy trash pick up will begin Monday, August 12th and will run until Friday, October 18th.

Apartment complexes, mobile home communities, and business/commercial customers are not eligible for this service. Click here for the collection schedule and area maps are available on the City of Evansville GIS website.

Heavy trash must be placed in manageable, organized piles where normal weekly trash is collected before 6 a.m. on the first day collected is scheduled in an area.

Items that will be collected:

Carpet Must be rolled in sections no longer than 4 ft. and no wider than 2 ft. in diameter



Limit of five (5) rolls of carpet

Electronics Stereos, etc. NO Televisions, Computer or Accessories



There will be a limit of FIVE (5) total items from the below list:

Furniture Sofas, tables, chairs, mattresses, box springs, dressers, bookcases etc.

Appliances Stoves, refrigerators/freezers, washing machines, dryers, water heaters, etc.



(Refrigerants must be removed and tagged by a certified professional)

Electronics Stereos, etc. NO Televisions NO Computers or accessories



Limited construction/building material debris Must be in trash containers, etc. of such size and weight that they can be reasonably lifted by two average adults ( no boxes or plastic bags) NO piles or stacks of Construction/Building materials will be picked up NO Privacy fence sections will be picked up NO concrete blocks, bricks or steel poles



Items that will NOT be collected include:

Any trash that Republic Services would pick up as part of its regular residential waste collection contract

Piles or stacks of Construction/Building materials

Privacy fences of any kind

Automobile parts

Batteries

Tires

Hazardous materials

Computers or accessories

Concrete blocks, bricks or steel poles

Televisions

Yard Waste

