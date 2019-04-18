Heavy Rainfall Likely With Possible Flooding

Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms greeted parts of the Tri-State Thursday morning, plenty more rainfall is likely over the next 24 to 36 hours. A combination of a cold front pushing towards the area and a low pressure system across the south with continue to spread moisture into the region like a conveyor belt.

As far as the severe weather threat goes, that has pretty much diminished. The latest SPC outlook as just a “Marginal” risk across southeastern reaches of the Tri-State.

An isolated severe storm wind with damaging winds and hail is possible late Thursday afternoon-evening. For the most part the greatest severe weather threat is in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Regardless waves of heavy rainfall are expected especially late this afternoon through the evening. Temperatures hit 70 just after midnight and will remain in the mid to upper 60s for most of the day, a cold front will push temperatures into the mid to upper 40s overnight through Friday. Expect widespread rainfall with a few embedded thunderstorms through the evening. Scattered showers will continue into the overnight.

Friday looks like a downright gloomy raw day, with scattered rainfall and drizzle around, a northwest wind temperatures won’t get out of the mid to upper 40s. Once this system finally exits Friday night-early Saturday some parts of the Tri-State could see up to 4″ of rain.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for most of the area through Friday. Remember “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” if you see a flood road.

Some showers may linger into Saturday morning, but I think the area of low pressure will be moving east and will see gradual clearing Saturday afternoon. Overall Saturday will be cool and below average with temperatures only in the low 60s. Good news by Easter Sunday, spectacular weather arrives, as warmer temperatures build back in and highs will be in the mid 70s.

The warm weather sticks around into the start of next week, as does that dry weather. We could be back up into the 80s in parts of the Tri-State next Monday & Tuesday. Next chance for showers and storms looks to arrive by late Wednesday.

You won’t see me until next Thursday the 25th, I’m headed back to Philly/NJ for Easter and to see family. Hope everyone has a safe and spectacular Easter!

