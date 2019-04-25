Heavy Rain & Storms Continue, Sunshine Returns Friday

Over the past 24 hours nearly 1.50″ of rain has fallen across the Tri-State with up to an additional 3″ possible through Friday morning. We started the day off with a bit of a lull, but rainfall will continue to build throughout the day and it will be heavy at times with a few thunderstorms possible.

This is all associated with low pressure system and a cold front. Both are headed towards the region. Scattered rain, heavy at times is likely through the evening, a few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. We escape any severe weather threat, that remains to our south.

The low and cold front will push through the area tonight through early Friday morning, showers will diminish from west to east. Can’t rule out a few stray showers and clouds in our far eastern counties early Friday, gradual clearing will commence and breezy conditions will develop with a northwest wind gusting to 25MPH.

Temperatures will fall into the low 50s tonight and look for sunny skies to return by Friday afternoon. Rainfall totals could reach 2″ to 3″ across some parts of the area by Friday morning. Some isolated flooding is possible, widespread flooding not expected.

Despite the northwest flow and breezy conditions, expecting temperatures to still get into the low 70s. We end the week on a quiet and dry not and begin the weekend the same way. Saturday will start off with a mix of sun and clouds, a weak disturbance will pass to our north a few isolated showers are possible but don’t get canceling any outdoors plans just yet. Sunny shine and cooler temperatures for Sunday, highs in the mid to upper 60s. A warm front moves into the area Monday and temperatures will be pushing 80 degrees both Tuesday & Wednesday as we round out the month of April.

