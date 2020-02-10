Heavy Rain Brings Flooding Concerns for Tri-State

Heavy rain for over the last week with additional rainfall in the next 24 hours will cause flooding to develop or worsen along rivers, streams, ponds or floodplains.

As the rain fell hard Monday morning, some areas across the Tri-State area were already impacted by flash flooding. Numerous roadways, overpasses, and boat ramps have already been shut down. Drivers around town say they re ready for warmer temperatures and the sunshine

Amy Kruger says, “Got a little wet walking out of the YMCA this morning, defiantly want to be more cautious, and aware of others around you, just ready for warmer temps and hopefully some sunshine”

Flooding is the number one natural disaster in the united states, causing $3.5 billion in damage annually.

Officials warn driving through standing water, regardless of how deep you think it might be, could be dangerous. According to law enforcement, it takes less than 4 inches of standing water to sweep away a vehicle.

Most importantly never let children play in or near floodwater.

Forecasters say that Posey County will likely receive the brunt of the flooding.

Comments

comments