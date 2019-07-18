Heavy Police Presence Near Intersection of Reed and West Michigan St.

Several law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a situation at the intersection of Reed and West Michigan Street.

Its been confirmed Evansville police, along with the Drug Task Force, is serving a search warrant at a home. Eight people with hazmat mask have entered the home.

Portions of the road are currently shut down as the Hazardous Materials Unit is also on scene.

Not a lot of details are being released at this time.

44News has a crew on its scene.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates as they become available.

Comments

comments