Heated Discussion as Council Passes Racism Resolution

Change could be coming to the River City, as the latest health crisis being debated: racism.

Things got heated, as a resolution on race became a flashpoint.

Amid contentious public comment, and amid council members taking verbal shots at each other, the city leaders voted to approve a resolution calling racism a public health crisis.

But it was not unanimous.

“I cannot support this resolution because it goes against all that I believe about this city. Our community has a rich diversity of people. These people from different backgrounds and ethnicities own businesses, they serve on important boards, and they have leadership roles in our most prominent corporations. This evidence doesn’t support systematic racism,” 5th ward representative Justin Elpers explained of his “No” vote.

But the measure is sparking public calls for fewer words and more action.

“You said that this further divides us. Sir, we’re divided. Facts are facts,” Robin Bates said to Elpers during public comment. “There is a percentage disparity in our COVID cases between our African-American community and our Caucasian community. Accepting that fact does not divide us. We’re already divided by what’s occurring in reality.”

The resolution points to data that shows black residents testing positive for COVID-19 at a rate nearly double that of those who are white.

And in the resolution, members add they need to recognize this “critical community concern, in light of recent events.”

Health experts point to differences in resources and in insurance coverage, along with economic factors, as behind the gap.

The resolution asks for all city departments, the council, and residents to “intentionally close racial disparities and work to foster a more equitable community.”

