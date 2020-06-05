Heat and Sunshine Return for Friday With a Beautiful Weekend Ahead

Areas of the Tri-State woke up to cloudy conditions and dense fog this Friday morning. Some locations had visibility as low as zero at times. We started off with temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 60s. The sunshine and heat will definitely be present for our Friday as the clouds move out this morning. We will quickly warm up, reaching highs in the upper 80s.

As the Tri-State heads into the evening hours of Friday, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The likely hood of the system moving into our area is slim. There is still a 10% chance it will rain late evening into the early morning hours of Saturday. The cooling of temperatures will help break up the system as it moves East.

This weekend will have fantastic summer like conditions. Tomorrow will be another hot day; high temperatures are again expected to top around 90°. Saturday is expected to stay dry and sunny. Meantime, Sunday is the pick of the weekend. Right now, Storm Team 44 is predicting highs to stay around the mid 80s with plentiful sunshine.

