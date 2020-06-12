Heat and Sunshine for Friday; a Cooler Weekend in Store for the Tri-State

For the second morning in a row, we woke up to temperatures in the high 50s and low 60s. Even though it was chilly, the sun has continued shining bright through this Friday morning. Temperatures will quickly warm into the 80s by the afternoon, before topping out in the mid to high 80s. It will still be a great day to take advantage of the outdoors because humidity levels will remain on the comfortable side.

High pressure is in place throughout the Great Plains and will control our conditions for today, but a cold front moving south from the Great Lakes will help set up our weekend conditions. The Tri-State should expect the frontal boundary to sweep through late afternoon into tonight. There are some showers dragging behind the front, but with dry air in place it will be hard for precipitation to reach the ground. Cooler and below normal temperatures are to be expected for Saturday. We will see plentiful sunshine and highs topping out in the low 80s.

As we head into Saturday night, lows will dip into the low 60s. There will also be a possibility of rain showers popping up throughout the overnight hours into Sunday morning. With so much dry air sticking around, it will continue to be difficult for precipitation to once again reach the surface. Right now, there is a 20 percent chance of rain before 12 p.m. Sunday. Afternoon highs Sunday are only expected to reach 79° with mostly sunny skies.

A dry trend will stay in effect as we head into next week. Temperatures will rebound back into the upper 80s by Tuesday, possibly hitting the low 90s Thursday.

