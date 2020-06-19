Heat and Possible Rain Chances Expected for Father’s Day Weekend

From 79° on Sunday to 90° this afternoon, temperatures have been on the rise all week. Thankfully, the humidity has remained on the lower end, keeping conditions quite comfortable. Temperatures are expected to dip into the mid to upper 60s overnight in the River City with mostly clear skies. As we head into the weekend, expect plenty of sunshine, above normal temperatures, and the possibility of rain chances for the later part.

Saturday will mark the first day of summer at 4:44 p.m. and temperatures could be heating up into the mid 90s, but for now we’re expected to top out at 92°. We can’t rule out a possible pop up shower or thunderstorm moving into portions of the Tri-State tomorrow evening, but it is on the slim side. We shouldn’t expect the heavier storm chances until Sunday afternoon. Overnight temperatures will stay on the warmer side with a low around 70°. As we head into Father’s Day, temperatures could once again reach the low 90s. Right now, there is a possibility of shower and thunderstorm chances through much of the day, but the cold front isn’t expect to reach the Tri-State until late Sunday afternoon. There will still be many hours of dry time for the holiday.

As we head into the next work week, rain chances will persist through at least Tuesday and seasonable temperatures will return. There is even a possibility of seeing below average temperatures mid-week. Despite the rain, we will see plenty of comfortable and dry conditions for much of the week.

Comments

comments