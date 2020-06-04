Heat & Humidity Will Generate Possible Thunderstorms for Thursday

It was a warm and muggy morning across the Tri-State with lows in the lower 70s. Some areas did creep down into the upper 60s. The cooler temperatures helped break up the low pressure system off to our North and West. Most of the thunderstorm activity stayed into portions of Missouri, central Illinois, and central Indiana. Northern portions of Lawrence and Knox counties may have seen a touch of light showers overnight at the most.

Today, Evansville is expected to hit a high of 88°, but it’s the humidity that will be the big factor for Thursday afternoon. It could feel as hot at 95° in some areas. The heat and humidity is expected to help the low pressure system we are tracking get its act together. These factors will fuel possible showers and thunderstorms into the late afternoon and evening hours.

It’s possible that a few of those storms could generate strong winds or hail. It’s important to remain weather aware through the remainder of the work week.

Isolated thunderstorm chances will continue on and off for Friday. Some models are showing activity popping up once again Friday night in our Illinois counties. That should be the end to our rain chances, shaping up for a nice and dry weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s.

More seasonable weather is expected to return to the Tri-State by next week with rain chances in the forecast.

