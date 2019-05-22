Heat, Humidity and the Threat of Severe Weather

Good Evening,

In their latest Convective Outlook, the Storm prediction Center has expanded tonight’s and tomorrow morning’s threat of Severe Weather to include portions of the Tri-State. They have placed the northern half of the region under a Marginal (1) to Slight (2) Risk for Severe Weather.

The latest model data suggests that the very same line of storms responsible for the Great Plains rash of storms today will reach our northwestern counties at 5:00 A.M. before making it to Evansville by 6:00 A.M. The last of that initial round of storms will linger up until 10:00 A.M. or so.

The persistent heat and humidity however won’t stop there; we’ll be faced with yet another round of storms Thursday afternoon. After 1 o’clock in the afternoon, that heat and humidity will be enough to fire up some summer-like pop-up showers and storms. That threat will last up until 6:00 P.M. or so.

As a result of the aforementioned afternoon showers and storms, the SPC has again placed the majority of the Tri-State under a Marginal (1) Risk for Severe Weather for Thursday afternoon and early evening. The primary threats from both rounds of anticipated storms will be damaging straight-line winds and large hail.

It’ll be a particularly hot afternoon across the Tri-State on Thursday; when we’re not dodging shower and storms tomorrow, we’ll be sweating. Heat indices for both Thursday and Friday are expected to approach 95° at times with actual air temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. In fact, Friday will mark out hottest day in the River City in over 8 months!

