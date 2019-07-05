Heat, Humidity and T-Storms Continue Through the Weekend

Tired of this pattern yet? I’m sure you’re used to it at this point, we certainly are here in the 44Weather Center. Plenty more heat, humidity and thunderstorm chance to come in the extend forecasts. As far as our Friday is concerned look for temperatures to once again rise into the upper 80s to low 90s across the Tri-State, when you factor in dew points in the low 70s, it will feel more like the upper 90s and low 100s. Steamy to say the least. Our afternoon -evening shower and thunderstorm threat will continue. Most storms will pack torrential rainfall, dangerous lightning and flash flooding concerns due to the slow moving nature of these storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our far southwestern counties in Illinois and Kentucky under a 1 out of 5 risk for some isolated severe storms. The primary threats are damaging winds in excess of 60MPH, dangerous cloud to ground lightning & flash flooding. Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop Friday afternoon – evening.

It will be yet another mild and muggy evening, expect temperatures to only fall into the low to mid 70s with a few scattered showers around. The weekend will feature more of the same, heat, humidity, high heat indices and afternoon – evening storm threats. No severe weather is expected at this time but the threat of thunderstorms exists both Saturday and Sunday with a better chance on Saturday. Keep in mind when you hear thunder, you are close enough to get struck by lightning. “When thunder roars, head indoors.” Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s to around 90 both days, heat indices 94 to 101. So hanging out by the pool is certainly the place for relief!

Next week will feature drier conditions, with seasonable temperatures in the upper 80s, a cold front will move through mid to late week bringing another chance for showers and storms. Late next week through the weekend looks relatively dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

