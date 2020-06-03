More Heat, Humidity and Storm Chances

It was another toasty afternoon across the Tri-State; after reaching 88° this afternoon, temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 70s and low 80s as our next chance for showers and storms inches southward late this evening. Portions of the Tri-State may see scattered rain or thunderstorms up until dawn Thursday.

Tomorrow looks as though it will be another hot one; high temperatures are again expected to exceed 85°, fueling the potential for another round of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon . With another afternoon filled with heat and humidity, it’s possible that a few of those storms could generate strong winds or hail. It’s important to remain weather aware through the remainder of the work week. Following another chance for pop-up thunderstorms Friday, we’ll finally be able to put the umbrellas away and enjoy the dry weather during the weekend ahead. Don’t expect things to cool off much, both Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach 87° under mostly sunny skies.

Comments

comments